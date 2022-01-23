Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Kaia Gerber proved she’s definitely a woman of style and substance as she got glammed up for a charitable cause Wednesday night, January 19. The 20-year-old model and actress looked oh-so-beautiful while hosting the LA Art Show opening night premiere party, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The yearly event donates 15 percent of ticket sales to St. Jude to support its efforts in providing treatment for pediatric cancer patients. Past show hosts include Rita Ora, Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale, and others. This year was Gerber’s turn. See the details below.