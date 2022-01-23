Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Entertainment
Instagram | Kaia Gerber

Fatima Araos

Kaia Gerber proved she’s definitely a woman of style and substance as she got glammed up for a charitable cause Wednesday night, January 19. The 20-year-old model and actress looked oh-so-beautiful while hosting the LA Art Show opening night premiere party, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The yearly event donates 15 percent of ticket sales to St. Jude to support its efforts in providing treatment for pediatric cancer patients. Past show hosts include Rita Ora, Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale, and others. This year was Gerber’s turn. See the details below.

The Latest

Draymond Green Reveals Why He Started In Klay Thompson' Season Debut Despite Injury

Drama Surrounding Julius Randle & Knicks Continues To Worsen

Patriots Players Share Their Real Thoughts On Mac Jones

Chloe Kim Opens Up About Olympic Struggles And Desire To Win Gold

Kaia Gerber Reveals How The Pandemic Influenced Her Lifestyle And Career

A Cause Close To Her Heart

Shutterstock | 1296406

The gorgeous daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford posted about the event on her Instagram with the caption, “[S]uch an honor hosting the 27th annual @laartshow opening night reception last night to benefit a cause very important to me ♥️ thank you to everyone who came out and supported @stjude as they work to ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food - because st. jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

Music

Megan Thee Stallion Promotes ‘Lick’ In Bikini

Rapper Recreates 'WAP' Effect With New Collaboration

By chisom

Old Hollywood Beauty

Shutterstock | 2914948

Gerber accompanied her post with a pair of stunning photos of herself wearing a wavy hairstyle and a black-and-white sequined dress by French luxury brand Celine. The overall vibe was very Old Hollywood-esque.

The American Horror Story actress’ black dress featured a pointy white collar and cuffs, gold buttons, and all-over sequin detailing which, according to MailOnline, “took 1,848 hours to hand embroider.” She teamed it with strappy black heels (also by Celine), a pair of dangling earrings, and natural-looking makeup.

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Erika Jayne Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Involvement In Girardi Case

Celeb Guests

Shutterstock | 487966

Gerber wasn’t the only famous celeb in attendance at the LA Art Show. Actor and musician Evan Ross, who’s the husband of Ashlee Simpson and brother of Tracee Ellis Ross, was also there, as well as former model and America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson.

East Los High actress Cinthya Carmona, Kaya McKenna Callahan (the daughter of soap opera star Eva LaRue), couple Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver, and Kelly Pantaleoni of 50 Shades of Quarantine were also spotted among the attendees.

Art, Food And Entertainment

Shutterstock | 242987224

Gerber and the rest of the guests enjoyed evening entertainment, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and beverages, and a first look at the exhibits. According to the LA Art Show website, the event “is the unparalleled international art experience with over 80 galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations from around the world exhibiting painting, sculpture, works on paper, installation, photography, design, video and performance.”

The show runs from January 19 to 23, 2022 at the LA Convention Center South Hall and all the artworks presented are available for purchase.

Read Next

Must Read

Kendall Jenner Braves The Cold In Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Ups Her Game In Backless Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.