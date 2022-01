The San Francisco-born Chinese skier can’t wait to return to the Chongli, Nanshan for the 2023 Winter Olympics. She spoke fondly of her childhood training in the Ski lodge with legendary Dr. Lu Jian.

Admitting that the picturesque scenery in Nanshan isn’t the only draw for her, Eileen said, “the biggest point of difference is the community. Everyone is so supportive. We are such a small niche group.” There’s only more selling point for the Olympian in Nanshan, and it’s the fashion.