Pacers News: Domantas Sabonis' Ankle Injury Is 'Going To Be Significant,' Says Coach Rick Carlisle

Veteran center Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers have established an impressive performance on Wednesday night at Cryptom.com Arena where they upset the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-104. In 35 minutes of action, Sabonis posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block. He also shot 9-of-12 from the field and 2-of-2 from the three-point range.

Though he stayed on the court until the end, Sabonis didn't leave the game unscathed. It was recently revealed that the veteran big man suffered an injury in their recent game against the Lakers.