Megan Thee Stallion released new music with Jamaican rapper Shenseea this Friday, and the visual is colorful. Think WAP ft. Cardi B part II, and you have Lick down to a tee. Before dropping the video on Shenseea’s YouTube Channel, the Houston hottie took to her Instagram to promote the song.

Artists typically drop teasers and looks to build anticipation for their debut day, and Megan’s two-toned bikini sent the message.