Sixers' Joel Embiid Says He Could Play Like Shaq, Dirk, Kobe Or MJ Whenever He Likes

In a post-game interview, Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey shared an interesting conversation between him and Embiid before they faced the Magic. Maxey said he was messing with Embiid, asking him if he would be Shaquille O'Neal or Dirk Nowitzki against the Magic. Embiid told Maxey that he was just going to be himself.

Embiid explained his answer to reporters and added that he could be O'Neal and Dirk, and even Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan whenever he wants.

"I said me because at times whenever I want, I'm able to be Shaq," Embiid said, as quoted by Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, via Twitter. "And whenever I want, I'm also able to be Dirk or Kobe or MJ, guards really. Shooting off the dribble, pull-ups or ball-handling, just a combination of everything offensively."