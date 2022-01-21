Sixers' Joel Embiid Says He Could Play Like Shaq, Dirk, Kobe Or MJ Whenever He Likes

Despite not having Ben Simmons on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers still continue to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season, thanks to the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid. Embiid is currently establishing an MVP-caliber performance this season, averaging 28.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.
Recently, Embiid dropped a new career-high in points (50) to help the Sixers obtain a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.