There's no place for violence in sports, even if we talk about contact games such as football.

The NFL has taken big steps towards eradicating violence and big hits over the past couple of years, up to a point where some feel like the game has lost its essence.

That might as well be the case with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, who was recently in the eye of the storm for slapping one of his players' helmets during the Wild Card game.