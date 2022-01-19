NBA Rumors: Sixers Refused To Trade Ben Simmons To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Haliburton & Draft Picks

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Though the Sixers continue to make efforts to convince him to stay, Simmons doesn't seem to be interested in repairing his relationship with the team and badly wanted to start a new journey somewhere else.

Despite the major flaws in his game, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.