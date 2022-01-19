NBA Rumors: Sixers Refused To Trade Ben Simmons To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Haliburton & Draft Picks

Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Though the Sixers continue to make efforts to convince him to stay, Simmons doesn't seem to be interested in repairing his relationship with the team and badly wanted to start a new journey somewhere else.

Despite the major flaws in his game, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Sacramento Kings

Wikimedia Commons

One of the teams that have expressed a strong interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers is the Sacramento Kings. With the team likely heading into another huge disappointment, rumors are circulating that the Kings are planning to undergo another massive roster overhaul. Simmons may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but with his huge superstar potential, he would be an interesting centerpiece of the next title-contending team that the Kings would try to build in Sacramento.

Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that the Kings had "exploratory talks" with the Sixers regarding a potential Simmons blockbuster.

Kings Made Massive Offer For Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer share some interesting updates on the rumors linking Simmons to the Kings. According to Pompey, the Kings tried to acquire Simmons from the Sixers for a trade package that includes Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton, and two future first-round picks.

“One source said Sacramento has considered packaging Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and 2 1st-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Thybulle," Pompey wrote, as quoted by Hoop Central, via Twitter. "However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package.”

Sixers Overvaluing Ben Simmons

The Kings' offer would undeniably be an intriguing return for the Sixers. Aside from acquiring a young and promising talent in Haliburton and two future first-round picks, the Sixers would also receive an elite three-point shooter in Hield and a floor-spacing forward with championship experience in Barnes.

However, as of now, most people won't be surprised that the Sixers rejected the Kings' proposal. Since the 2021 NBA offseason, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been telling everyone in the league that they would only trade Simmons for a package that includes an All-Star caliber player in return.

Kings Keeping De'Aaron Fox

Wikimedia Commons

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors were circulating that the Kings were willing to offer a trade package centered around Fox to acquire Simmons from the Sixers. However, the Kings have a change of heart a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings already intended to keep Fox for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Kings have reportedly informed Fox that they are planning to continue building around him and Haliburton.

