South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is facing dozens of financial crime charges that could send him to prison for more than 500 years if convicted.

The disgraced lawyer and other members of his family have been involved in a number of mysterious deaths and other controversies, including financial crime.

Alex Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered in June. In September, Murdaugh himself was shot in the head, but later admitted to staging the shooting in order to commit insurance fraud.