It was a tough season for the Houston Texans. They didn't have Deshaun Watson under center, coach David Culley struggled to make adjustments, and they finished with the worst record in the NFL.

To make things even worst, they don't even have a Head Coach anymore and the future of their franchise QB is murky at best.

The Texans are likely to go through a major rebuild and it will take some time before they're competitive again, but GM Nick Caseiro is confident in the future of the franchise.