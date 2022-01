Not so long ago, the Seattle Seahawks boasted one of the greatest, most dominant defenses in NFL history.

Those days are far behind them, and the Legion of Boom is nothing but a distant memory of a team that's far behind the rest of their division.

That's why, in an attempt to go back to their winning ways, they let go of both defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis and Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Unfortunately, that may not be enough to keep up with the rest of the NFC West.