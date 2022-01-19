Browns' DT Malik McDowell Arrested In Florida After Beating A Police Officer

Malik McDowell | Instagram

Ernesto Cova

It seems like every other week, another NFL player makes the news for all the wrong reasons.

This time, it was Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle, Malik McDowell, the one to steal all the headlines for nothing related to football.

According to USA Today, the former Seattle Seahawks player was arrested in South Florida after exposing himself near a children's learning center, resisting arrest, and even beating down a police officer.

Moreover, this isn't his first run-in with law enforcement throughout his career.

McDowell Exposed Himself Near A School And Assaulted A Police Officer

Unsplash | Grant Durr

The Browns DT was arrested on Monday by the Broward Sheriff's Office and charged with indecent exposure in public, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement official.

Apparently, he was disoriented and completely naked when he entered a learning center:

"An officer whose name was redacted from the arrest report stated he responded Monday to a call about a naked man walking near a school, which, according to the Sun Sentinel, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told Francois was actually a learning center for children that was in session when McDowell went onto the property," USA Today reported.

His Attorney Says Someone Drugged Him

Shutterstock | 187633

McDowell's attorney, Adam Swickle, claims his client was drugged without his consent or knowledge:

“Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given [McDowell] something that he was unaware of, which explains some of this bizarre behavior," Swickle said.

"We're investigating the totality of the circumstances. You never know where that's necessarily going to lead," he added. "We're obviously exploring all issues related to his arrest."

While there's no evidence of someone slipping someone on his drink, that would explain the erratic behavior that led to the arrest.

He's Got A Long History With Off-Field Issues

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Malik_McDowell_(51654795074)_(cropped).jpg

Nonetheless, it's not like this is the first time that McDowell has been involved in this kind of situation.

Following a head injury suffered shortly after entering the league, McDowell has also missed plenty of time due to multiple suspensions.

He's been charged with a DUI and disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Also, he was sentenced to 11 months in jail in 2019 after an altercation with the police.

Seattle released McDowell in March of 2019, and the league suspended him for two games. Later in 2019, McDowell was sentenced t

Browns Release A Statement On McDowell's Situation

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cleveland_Browns_(17348681389).jpg

McDowell was on a "prove it" one-year deal after all his off-field issues. And, even though he fared pretty well throughout the season, he's unlikely to stay with the team after this incident:

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," the Browns said in a statement, per NFL.com.. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Michigan State product had 33 tackles (seven for a loss), five QB hits, one fumble recovery, and three sacks across 15 games (14 starts) this season. Unfortunately, he may not play another snap in the NFL.

