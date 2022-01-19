Browns' DT Malik McDowell Arrested In Florida After Beating A Police Officer

It seems like every other week, another NFL player makes the news for all the wrong reasons.

This time, it was Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle, Malik McDowell, the one to steal all the headlines for nothing related to football.

According to USA Today, the former Seattle Seahawks player was arrested in South Florida after exposing himself near a children's learning center, resisting arrest, and even beating down a police officer.

Moreover, this isn't his first run-in with law enforcement throughout his career.