Roku is creating a new biopic based around the life of Al Yankovic, aka "Weird Al," and according to a report from Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe will be starring in the upcoming short film from Funny or Die and Tango.

As the outlet revealed, Yankovic and Eric Appel teamed up on the writing of the project with Appel is set to direct.

On his Instagram page after the announcement was made, Yankovic confirmed his role to his fans and followers, saying "So... I'm making a movie."