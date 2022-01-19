NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Matisse Thybulle For Damian Lillard

Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though the Sixers are still making efforts to convince him to stay and rejoin them in the 2021-22 NBA season, Simmons looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, the Sixers continue to receive trade offers for their disgruntled superstar. However, since the 2021 NBA offseason, Sixers president of basketball operations has been insisting that they would only accept a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber player.