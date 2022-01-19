NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Matisse Thybulle For Damian Lillard

JB Baruelo

Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though the Sixers are still making efforts to convince him to stay and rejoin them in the 2021-22 NBA season, Simmons looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, the Sixers continue to receive trade offers for their disgruntled superstar. However, since the 2021 NBA offseason, Sixers president of basketball operations has been insisting that they would only accept a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber player.

Sixers Fans' Dream Trade Scenario

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade that Sixers' fans "would love to see" happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The suggested deal would involve one of the Sixers' dream trade targets - Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard. If the trade becomes a reality, Tran believes it would help the Sixers and the Trail Blazers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Sixers Take A Risk On Damian Lillard

Though he's among their top trade targets in the deal involving Simmons, the proposed blockbuster trade comes with a huge risk for the Sixers since Lillard is currently out with an injury. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Trail Blazers superstar recently underwent an abdominal surgery that is expected to put him on the sideline for at least six to eight weeks.

However, Lillard would undeniably be a worthy gamble for the Sixers, especially if he could fully recover before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Damian Lillard Boosts Sixers' Offense

Lillard would be an incredible addition to the Sixers. His potential arrival in the City of Brotherly Love would help the Sixers improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 11 in the league, scoring 108.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give them a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Adding Lillard to the core of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green would give the Sixers a realistic chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series.

Trail Blazers Rebuild Team Around Ben Simmons

Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster trade with the Sixers would help the Trail Blazers face the inevitable. Like Simmons and the Sixers, the relationship between Lillard and the Trail Blazers doesn't seem to be destined to last. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity with Lillard as their main guy, trading him to the Sixers would give them the assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Simmons would become the new centerpiece of the Trail Blazers' roster, while Maxey and Thybulle would give them two very promising players with huge superstar potential.

