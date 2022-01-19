Amy Schumer Shares News About Her Post-Surgery Health

Amy Schumer is sharing some good news regarding her health. The 40-year-old actress and stand-up comedian took to Instagram yesterday to say she’s getting her strength back and feeling good after having endometriosis and liposuction surgeries. Schumer has openly talked about her health issues in the past, including her endometriosis diagnosis, as have other known celebrities such as Halsey and Olivia Culpo.

Her post came complete with two photos of her on the beach wearing a long-sleeve black one-piece, and the Trainwreck star certainly looked healthy and happy.

