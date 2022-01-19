Amy Schumer Shares News About Her Post-Surgery Health

Health
Shutterstock | 1092671

Fatima Araos

Amy Schumer is sharing some good news regarding her health. The 40-year-old actress and stand-up comedian took to Instagram yesterday to say she’s getting her strength back and feeling good after having endometriosis and liposuction surgeries. Schumer has openly talked about her health issues in the past, including her endometriosis diagnosis, as have other known celebrities such as Halsey and Olivia Culpo.

Her post came complete with two photos of her on the beach wearing a long-sleeve black one-piece, and the Trainwreck star certainly looked healthy and happy.

Keep scrolling to see her post.

The Latest

Dak Prescott Issues Apology Over Comments On NFL Referees

Seahawks Looking To Hire New DC Amid Russell Wilson's Uncertain Future

Browns' DT Malik McDowell Arrested In Florida After Beating A Police Officer

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Matisse Thybulle For Damian Lillard

Cam Reddish Talks About Departure From Hawks & Trade To Knicks

Getting Stronger

Shutterstock | 564025

“I feel good. Finally,” Schumer’s post began. “It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

According to Us Weekly, the funnywoman also revealed on Instagram Stories that she has lost weight and is now down to 170 pounds following the surgeries.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Is Proud Of The 'Lesson' She Gave At The Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic gymnast discussed the aftermath of her difficult Summer Games with 'Marca.'

By Alexandra Lozovschi

‘A Changed Person’

Shutterstock | 673594

Back in September 2021, Schumer opened up about her condition via an IG post that said, “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” along with a picture of her in the hospital when she was about to have her uterus removed.

A week later, she reported on her post-surgery condition, saying, “I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life…all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Her 'Toughest' Challenge

The Olympics And Mental Health: When Simone Biles Chose To Prioritize Her Well-Being

Difficult Childbirth Experience

Shutterstock | 564025

It was also endometriosis that caused Schumer to have a difficult childbirth experience almost three years ago. The I Feel Pretty star gave birth to her son Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, on May 5, 2019.

In an episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, she said, “I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

Getting Real About Fillers

Shutterstock | 564025

Schumer has always been open about her health issues, although not all of them have been as dramatic as her endometriosis surgery. In December 2021, Insider reported that the comedian got cheek fillers but later had them removed.

“Turns out I was already full," she said. "Thank God you can dissolve them. I looked like #malificent.”

The procedure was done by Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, who explained, “@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”

Read Next

Must Read

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Erika Jayne Slapped With $25 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Involvement In Girardi Case

Erin Andrews Admits She's Made Up Reports Because NFL Coaches Hit On Her

Is Kaley Cuoco William Shatner’s Secret Daughter?

Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Launches Activewear Collection With PrettyLittleThing

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.