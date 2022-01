But when they told him that the fans were throwing trash at the refs and not the players, Prescott shockingly sided with them:

"Credit to them then. Credit to them," Dak said."

Some people in the room asked him to clarify and maybe give him a chance to backpedal. Instead, the QB doubled down on his take.

"If the fans felt the same way as us and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah, I’m guessing that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast," Prescott added. "Yeah, I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. I’m sure a fan would feel the same way that we do."

That's far from what you'd expect from the face of such a popular franchise, and the league is likely going to take actions after his words.