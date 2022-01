"I just wanted to thank you for coming to my party," White continued.

As the report explained, White filmed the special message for her many fans and admirers at her home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, which is also where she died on December 31, 2021.

"I also want to thank you for all the support you give me. Thank you so much… I'm remembered," she went on.

Betty White: A Celebration was produced by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, who had been working with White for years.