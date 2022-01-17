Tour The Versace Mansion That Is The Kardashians' Go-To Miami Hotel

Now a luxury boutique hotel catering to celebrities, Villa Casa Casuarina was once the home of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace. Dating back to 1930, the grandiose Mediterranean-style mansion located in Miami's South Beach neighborhood was purchased by Versace in 1992 for $2.95 million.

According to the hotel's website, the fashion legend, who was "obsessed with Greek and Roman mythology," fell in love with the “Kneeling Aphrodite” statue at the front door, as well as with the property's "unique Spanish architecture," spending three years and $32 million to renovate the sprawling 24-apartment estate.

Turned into a 10-suite residence during his tenure, the breathtaking home is also where Versace met his demise. The designer was tragically killed on the front steps in 1997, five years after acquiring the sumptuous edifice and the one next door.

Nowadays, the remarkable villa is reportedly the Kardashians' go-to hotel in Miami, numbering among its clientele A-listers such as Justin Bieber, Drake, Sylvester Stalone, and Lionel Richie.

Tour the splendid hotel below!