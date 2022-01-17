Aja Evans Flexes Insane Abs In Athleisure Outfit

The best thing about Aja Evans’ sexy abs is that she’s aware of her sexiness. Check out this picture from the 2021 Women’s Sports Foundation award night.

First, she stunned in a bright orange figure-hugging dress, and then she got her angles right! You have to get the angles right always. “I’ve been waiting 2 years for this, so y’all gonna get these angles! Excited for the return of the biggest night in women’s sports, and honored to be part of the @womenssportsfoundation,” she wrote. We’re grateful for the perfect angles because we got a good view of both sides of the dress.

The front has a deep V neckline accentuating her broad shoulders and silky-smooth skin. When she turns her back, though, it’s a different movie! The low open-back style and ruched vertebrae line slightly above her bum add an extra tinge to the already sexy outfit.