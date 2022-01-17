Aja Evans Flexes Insane Abs In Athleisure Outfit

Once again, it’s Olympic season, and the champions are out showing us why they wear the crowns in sports and fitness. Aja Evans joined Chloe Kim and other athletes as the new faces of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS-Team USA collaboration. Asides from her bright smile, you can’t miss her insane abs sitting pretty in the leisurewear, thanks to bobsledding.

New Member Of Team USA

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:BMW_IBSF_Women_Bobsleigh_35.jpg

Joining the SKIMS campaign was a huge feat, having just joined the USA team in September. Evans posted the announcement on her Instagram feed and said, “If something is for you, all you have to do is be you to receive it. Your girl is the newest member of the 2021-2022 USA Bobsled National Team.” From her caption, we learned she’s been competing in Bobsled events since 2012, although this is her first time competing for Team USA on a global scale.

SKIMS Partnership

“It’s been a dream of mine to work with brands highlighting strong female American athletes. I’m honored to be part of this campaign with @SKIMS for Team USA!” she wrote. Alongside some other Olympic medalists, Evans promoted the Team USA sleep/loungewear dropping on the 25th of this month.

Evans’ abs stole the spotlight in her candid shots as it sat firmly against the outfits’ soft materials. In one shot, she’s fully covered in a sports dress, but you can see the abs definition through the white material. You can’t hide sexiness; try as you might.

Casually Slaying

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aja_Evans_2017.jpg

Some people have to choose between looking good and focusing on their craft - Aja Evans proves she can do both. The athlete isn’t always on the water so, she switches it up whenever she has the chance.

She wears a cropped shirt and shorts in this post, flaunting her ridiculously toned abs. The neutral-toned two-piece outfit compliments her chocolate skin tone flawlessly, and her bright smile is the perfect accessory to complete the look.

Getting Her Angles Right

Shutterstock | 842245

The best thing about Aja Evans’ sexy abs is that she’s aware of her sexiness. Check out this picture from the 2021 Women’s Sports Foundation award night.

First, she stunned in a bright orange figure-hugging dress, and then she got her angles right! You have to get the angles right always. “I’ve been waiting 2 years for this, so y’all gonna get these angles! Excited for the return of the biggest night in women’s sports, and honored to be part of the @womenssportsfoundation,” she wrote. We’re grateful for the perfect angles because we got a good view of both sides of the dress.

The front has a deep V neckline accentuating her broad shoulders and silky-smooth skin. When she turns her back, though, it’s a different movie! The low open-back style and ruched vertebrae line slightly above her bum add an extra tinge to the already sexy outfit.

