Tulsa Pastor Rubs Spit On Churchgoer's Face

Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being slammed after rubbing his spit on a churchgoer's face.

Videos of Todd -- who once held a statewide day of prayer to protect Oklahoma against the novel coronavirus -- smearing spit all over the parishioner's face quickly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter, shocking and disgusting thousands of Americans.

Scroll down to find out more about what the controversial pastor did, and how he justified his actions.

Rubbing Spit

As reported by Newsweek, Todd was talking about how "receiving a vision from God might get nasty."

To illustrate his point, the pastor spit in his hand, smearing the saliva all over his palms. The audience was shocked, and gasped as he did that.

"And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore," Todd said, as as he coughed up phlegm into his hand.

"What most people would do would [be to] turn away," the pastor continued.

And here's what happened next.

Disgusting Video

While stressing that "receiving a vision from God might get nasty," Todd rubbed the spit in his hands all over the face of a parishioner who was standing next to him.

The audience was disgusted, but Todd insisted that he rubbed his spit all over the man's face for a reason, and to illustrate his point about God and miracles.

"How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle," the pastor said.

Twitter Disgusted

Twitter users were disgusted with what they saw, with many slamming Todd as deranged.

"At this point if you're still following Mike Todd...you lack critical thinking skills and discernment cause THAT disgusting mess is unforgivable. It would be disgusting in normal times but in a pandemic it's almost sinister," one person wrote.

"What is the CDC going to do about Mike Todd?" another Twitter user asked.

"If your pastor rubs spit on your face (looking at you, Mike Todd), find a new pastor," Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie wrote in a tweet.

Who Is Michael Todd?

REPRESENT TV | YouTube

Michael and with his wife Natalie Todd have been the Lead Pastors of Transformation Church since February 2015, according to the church's official website.

"They were entrusted with Transformation Church from the founding pastor, Bishop Gary McIntosh, after 15 years of operation. Their personal philosophy and driving passion is re-presenting God to the lost and found for transformation in Christ. They aspire to reach their community, city and world with the gospel presented in a relevant and progressive way," the website states.

Read more of the latest news here.

