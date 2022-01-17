Tulsa Pastor Rubs Spit On Churchgoer's Face

Pastor Michael Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being slammed after rubbing his spit on a churchgoer's face.

Videos of Todd -- who once held a statewide day of prayer to protect Oklahoma against the novel coronavirus -- smearing spit all over the parishioner's face quickly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter, shocking and disgusting thousands of Americans.

Scroll down to find out more about what the controversial pastor did, and how he justified his actions.