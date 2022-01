Freestyle skier Léa Bouard didn't just show off her bikini body in a sun-drenched Instagram share last year. The German 2018 Winter Olympics competitor was making sure she stays hydrated and topping up the natural goodness via some coconut milk, posting to Instagram and shouting out the relaxed life.

Definitely not in skiwear, the Weinheim native chilled out back in July 2021, with her photo shouting out one of Europe's most popular tourist hotspots. Ahead, see Bouard's snap, plus more below.