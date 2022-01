Demi Lovato’s new look is causing some chatter in pop culture as many people worry about the drastic change. However, the singer is unphased and feels more powerful, having shed their hyper-femme image.

As a non-binary individual, self-image has always been a major point for the Heartbreak singer. Whereas they maintain their position as a human being – not a man or woman – people still view them through the female lens, and here’s how Demi feels about that.