Gal Gadot started her career in pageantry when she walked the stage as a candidate for Miss Israel in 2004. Her mother applied for the spot, and she was surprised when she won the competition. The same year, she represented her country in the Miss Universe pageant but lost because of her self-sabotage.

“I was afraid I might get picked again. I showed up late. I came without gowns. They tell you to come to breakfast in a gown. I was like, ‘No way am I having breakfast in a gown!” she told Glamour.

Her success in pageantry led her to the modeling world, where she thrived and is still thriving to date. She still walks the runway on special occasions.