Eileen Gu Talks About Balancing Sports And Modeling

It’s hard to imagine how an X Games 2021 gold medalist who’s now training for the 2022 Winter Olympics finds time for anything else, but Eileen Gu makes it look so easy. The 18-year-old freestyle skier is the definition of a multi-hyphenate as she’s also a fashion model, talented pianist, cross-country runner, and brainy student who graduated a year early, scored a near-perfect 1580 on her SATs, and got into Stanford (whew!).

For now, let’s talk about skiing and modeling. How is Gu able to balance the two? Read on.