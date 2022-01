Vanessa is a spiritual person who believes in the power of meditation. Speaking about its benefits, she said, "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Surprisingly, she met her current boo via a zoom meditation group. "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said on ET. So, try it today, and you might find your prince charming.