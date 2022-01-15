Simone Biles In Swimsuit Is 'Livin' Bikini Loca'

We loved Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles' Living Bikini Loca' series as the gymnast showed off her super-toned body. In November, she enjoyed some private time with her boyfriend Jeremy Owens and shared some of those moments with her almost 7 million Instagram followers.

Here's a look at Simone's secret to keeping fit and staying beach-ready at all times.

Eat Breakfast

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Simone_Biles_debunks_every_gymnastics_myth_01.jpg

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, health and fitness gurus say, and Simone approves. The Olympic gymnast doesn't miss the first meal of the day, and she ensures it's robust too. Sitting with what she tags "Breakfast in Paradise," Simone has a typical American breakfast plate – Scrambled eggs and bacon, toasted bread, jam, boiled potatoes, and a plate of salad.

Summer Is A State of Mind

It would help if you stayed beach-ready in your mind before your body concurs. According to Simone Biles, "Summer is a state of mind," and she stays with that mindset all year round. Simone takes time to enjoy the beach or swimming pool (when she can't access the beach) in between competing and practice. She also makes time for her friends, as that's the best part of summer! For Simone Biles, summer never ends.

Have A Tribe Of Friends

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Raisman_and_Biles.jpg

Simone's fellow gymnasts, her friends, know how to have a great time. While on the Gold Over America Tour, in the last quarter of the year, the ladies partied like summertime stunting and dancing across the country. Naturally, their bodies snap into shape from the rigorous exercises they do as a gymnast, so it's no surprise Simone has a beach body.

Love And Support Your Partner

@simonebiles | Instagram

Phew! Simone and Jonathan Owens don't take the pressure off, as they pack on the PDA everywhere! When we say that, we mean it – at the park, on the sidewalk, during sports, in the supermarket, you get the drift—romantic partners cuddling, triple check.

The pair never miss a moment to encourage each other, from dropping cute smileys on Insta posts to gushing in lengthy captions like this one.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby <3 your strength and courage is unmatched, and you inspire me more and more every day, SB. You always gone be my champ, baby, and don't ever forget that. I love you so much, and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you, baby," Jonathan wrote in response to Simone's pulling out of the Olympics championship in July.

