Michael Kors ambassador Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday earlier this week and took a trip with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. During this beach celebration, she channeled her inner quarterback and hit a touchdown playing a couples’ one-on-one game.

As usual, Lori looked terrific in her purple two-piece bikini, with her black hair falling in wet curls to her shoulders. She also showed a good angle of her sexy-toned body. Let’s take a look at how Lori Harvey stays gorgeous.