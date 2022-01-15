Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

On Wednesday, American Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin clinched a Slalom victory to record 47 World Cup wins in a single discipline. She knocked down legendary Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark from the top spot in less than two months, having tied last year in November.

Opponents who heard her say, “I actually didn’t know [about] the record. I won’t say it’s not meaningful. It certainly is, but I’m trying not to focus on those numbers,” weren’t paying close attention. Because she ended telling NBC, “the closer I get to these marks, it’s hard not to think about it and want that.” If you’re wondering how the 26-year-old achieved such tremendous height at a young age, her sporting partner Bose has the answers.