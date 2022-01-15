Demi Lovato Is ‘Finally Being Honest’ About Their True Self

Demi Lovato is on a journey towards living their most honest and authentic life. While the 29-year-old pop diva has always had a very public existence which they’ve displayed with painful realness throughout much of their career, they feel like they’ve only just recently begun to be their truest self.

As a teenager and up-and-coming musical artist back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Lovato found that fitting the mold of the typical pop superstar often took priority over being their authentic self. See the details below.

Role Model

The former Disney starlet always had a refreshing candor about them but used to feel it conflicted with the image they should project as a pop artist. In an interview with The New York Times, they recalled admitting to a reporter when they were 16 that they were fascinated with heavy metal music. Later, they got worried that they would get flak for it.

“I remember feeling like I know that I’m a role model and I’m not supposed to like this dark metal music, but I do,” they said.

Pop Star Formula

Several albums later, Lovato felt more than ever the need to fit the mold.

“So I dove into, all right, what is the formula for a pop star that’s top of the charts?” they said. “She shows her skin, she’s a lot fitter, and you know, she wears leotards onstage. So I played that role for a minute. And that didn’t fulfill me at all.”

After being exposed for their drug use and assaulting a dancer when they were 18, the singer/actress decided to be more transparent about their life.

Queerness

“I could be honest with the world at 18,” they said. “I could tell the world my dirty, dark secrets. I didn’t care. Because if I told you my secrets, you had nothing on me.”

Around 2017, they became more open about their queerness. And although that didn’t stop them from getting into a straight relationship in 2020, and even getting engaged, they later realized that they “wouldn’t have been living my truth for the rest of my life had I confined myself into that box of heteronormativity and monogamy,” they said. As a result, they called off the engagement.

Finally Honest

The nonbinary icon credits singer Billie Eilish for making it easier for them to embrace a more anti-pop star stance.

“I think it was when Billie started wearing the baggy clothes, that was the first time I was like, I don’t have to be the super-sexy sexualized pop star,” they said. “And it also never felt that comfortable to me. Like it’s not the most natural thing to me to go onstage in a leotard.”

They added, “I feel like ever since that awakening, I embraced my independence. I embraced the balance of both masculine and feminine parts of me. And I do feel in control more so than I’ve ever felt in my life…I’m ready to feel like myself. I’m finally being honest with myself.”

