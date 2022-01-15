Demi Lovato Is ‘Finally Being Honest’ About Their True Self

Demi Lovato is on a journey towards living their most honest and authentic life. While the 29-year-old pop diva has always had a very public existence which they’ve displayed with painful realness throughout much of their career, they feel like they’ve only just recently begun to be their truest self.

As a teenager and up-and-coming musical artist back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Lovato found that fitting the mold of the typical pop superstar often took priority over being their authentic self. See the details below.