LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant Get 4 Million Votes In Latest NBA All-Star Voting

On Twitter, the NBA Communications released the second fan return for the 2022 NBA All-Star voting. The names on the top of respective position groups for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference remain the same, but three of them have already reached at least four million votes. These include Curry, James, and Durant.

Curry is still the top vote-getter with 4,463,426 votes. James got the second spot with 4,386,392 votes, while Durant has the third most number of votes with 4,088,334.