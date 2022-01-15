LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant Get 4 Million Votes In Latest NBA All-Star Voting

The 2022 NBA All-Star is still a month away, but fans are already starting to have a clear picture regarding who will be leading the Eastern and Western Conference. The NBA started giving an update on the 2022 NBA All-Star voting in the first week of January. For the first fan returns, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant, and Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan have led their respective position groups for both conferences.