Pistons Accused Of 'Destroying Young Players' After Voiding Bol Bol Trade With Nuggets

Basketball
Bol Bol | Instagram

JB Baruelo

There were high expectations from former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol before he entered the NBA in 2019. When he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sudanese big man was projected to be selected third overall pick behind Duke products Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, who was drafted first and third, respectively.

However, during draft night, Bol didn't only fall out of the lottery, but he was just selected in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. Bol is yet to create his own name in the league, but he has been recently involved in a controversy.

Voided Pistons-Nuggets Trade Centered On Bol Bol

Instagram | Bol Bol

A few days ago, Bol's stint with the Nuggets was supposed to come to an end. On Twitter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Nuggets were finalizing a deal that would send Bol to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Rodger McGruder and a future second-round pick.

However, four days after he made the report, Wojnarowski revealed that the Pistons-Nuggets trade centered on Bol has been voided. According to Wojnarowski, the Pistons decided not to push through with the trade after the young big man failed their physical tests.

Nuggets Bid Farewell To Bol Bol Before Deal Was Voided

Instagram | Bol Bol

The Pistons' decision to void the trade made things extremely awkward between Bol and the Nuggets. Before the deal has been canceled, the Nuggets already officially announced Bol's departure from Denver in their official Twitter account. The Nuggets thanked Bol for his contribution for the past three years and wished him good luck on his new journey with the Pistons.

The Pistons' decision was a surprise for Bol and the Nuggets as the young big man isn't dealing with an injury. Throughout his basketball career, Bol only had one major injury when he fractured his left foot during his freshman year at Oregon, according to Yahoo Sports.

Donatas Motiejunas Accused Pistons Of Destroying Young Players Future

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Donatas_Motiejunas.jpg

After learning about the voided Pistons-Nuggets trade, former NBA player Donatas Motiejunas couldn't help himself but speak. Motiejunas had the same experience with the Pistons in 2016 when they voided a trade with the Houston Rockets. On Twitter, the veteran big man called out the NBPA and accused the Pistons of "destroying young players."

"I was failed on physicals and told by Detroit doctors I will not play basketball again," Motiejunas tweeted. "6 years laters I am still here and have many years to go. They destroying young players names and futures in NBA by doing this."

Pistons Would Have Been A Great Landing Spot For Bol Bol

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Atlanta_Hawks_vs._Detroit_Pistons_January_2015_02.jpg

As of now, the Pistons are yet to give a response on Motiejunas' accusations. However, despite the controversy surrounding the deal, most people would agree that the Pistons would be a great trade destination for Bol. Unlike in Denver where he was not even viewed as the primary backup for Nikola Jokic, Bol would have the opportunity to receive a significant role in Detroit.

Also, Bol has more chances of unleashing his untapped potential with the Pistons since they are currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process wherein their main focus is the development of their young players.

