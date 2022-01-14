Pistons Accused Of 'Destroying Young Players' After Voiding Bol Bol Trade With Nuggets

There were high expectations from former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol before he entered the NBA in 2019. When he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sudanese big man was projected to be selected third overall pick behind Duke products Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, who was drafted first and third, respectively.

However, during draft night, Bol didn't only fall out of the lottery, but he was just selected in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. Bol is yet to create his own name in the league, but he has been recently involved in a controversy.