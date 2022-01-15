NBA Insider Reveals Main Reason Behind James Wiseman's Delayed Return

The Golden State Warriors faced a huge dilemma last season when James Wiseman went down with an injury. During their game against the Houston Rockets, the former No. 2 pick suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season. Since then, Warriors fans have been patiently waiting for Wiseman's return to the court.

When they recalled him and Klay Thompson from their NBA G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it created optimism that it's only a matter of time before Wiseman plays in the 2021-22 NBA season.