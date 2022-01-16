NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Discussing Dwight Howard Trade With Rival Teams

A year after leaving them for the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran center Dwight Howard decided to return to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. Howard signed a veteran minimum deal with the Purple and Gold with the goal of helping them fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, as of now, Howard is facing an uncertain future with the Lakers.

With the Lakers trying to improve their roster, rumors are circulating that they would explore moving Howard and other veterans before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.