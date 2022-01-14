5 Celebrity Homes You Can Find On Airbnb

Feel like splurging for a luxurious stay in Cabo San Lucas? Then make sure you check out Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith's former home on Airbnb. Known as Casa Cortez, the sprawling 5,100-square-foot Mexican mansion boasts four separate and private bedroom suites, each with an "elegant" ensuite bath, so you can bring your friends and family along and relax within the privacy of your own suite.
Perched atop a cliff overlooking Playa Del Rey, the home affords glorious views of the Sea of Cortez, making it perfect for whale watching. Aside from granting you access to the private beach, Casa Cortez offers many other tempting amenities, such as a rooftop patio for stargazing and taking in the sunsets and sunrises. Bonus: an expansive outdoor terrace with an infinity pool and a hot tub.
Rent it for: $718/night