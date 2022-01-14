5 Celebrity Homes You Can Find On Airbnb

Ever dream of vacationing like a rock star? Airbnb has got you covered. Unlike hotels, the online homestay platform offers a number of celebrity homes for rent that will make for some unique stories to tell your friends.

From the Hawaiian hut Jimi Hendrix once stayed in, to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith's Mexican mansion, here are some of the famous digs you can rent on Airbnb, prices included.

Sonny & Cher's L.A. Home

Airbnb

The Los Angeles bungalow that Cher and Sonny Bono once shared is available for rent on Airbnb and looks just as affordable as it is stylish. Those with 70s' nostalgia will be glad to learn that, while the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home has been fully remodeled, it retains a boho flair with strong mid-century vibes thrown in the mix.

Originally designed by renowned Swedish architect Greta Magnusson-Grossman in 1954, the treehouse-style home overlooking the Hollywood Reservoir is close to Warner Bros. and Universal Studios and only a five-minute walk from the start of the Wisdom Tree Hike, per the listing.

Rent it for: $200/night

Jimi Hendrix's Hawaiian Hut

Airbnb

You won't want to pass up the chance to stay in the whimsical Hawaiian hut that Jimi Hendrix lived in while filming Rainbow Bridge in 1970. Holding the promise of a romantic getaway, as advertised in the listing, the tiny studio cottage looking a bit like a gingerbread house is located in Makawao, a secluded area on the island of Maui.

Recently remodeled, the 1930s' one-bedroom unit includes a kitchenette and a "spacious" bathroom and comes with an outdoor patio beneath the "spectacular" tree canopy. Bonus: its cedar-lined inside walls ensure it "smells delightful when you walk in." Did we mention it sits on a 4.5-acre plot with a vegetable farm and fruit trees?

Rent it for: $175/night

Chad Smith's Mexican Mansion

Airbnb

Feel like splurging for a luxurious stay in Cabo San Lucas? Then make sure you check out Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith's former home on Airbnb. Known as Casa Cortez, the sprawling 5,100-square-foot Mexican mansion boasts four separate and private bedroom suites, each with an "elegant" ensuite bath, so you can bring your friends and family along and relax within the privacy of your own suite.

Perched atop a cliff overlooking Playa Del Rey, the home affords glorious views of the Sea of Cortez, making it perfect for whale watching. Aside from granting you access to the private beach, Casa Cortez offers many other tempting amenities, such as a rooftop patio for stargazing and taking in the sunsets and sunrises. Bonus: an expansive outdoor terrace with an infinity pool and a hot tub.

Rent it for: $718/night

Julie Andrews' New York Home

Airbnb

Originally built for famed choreographer Eugene Loring, the stunning home in rural Accord, New York is rumored to have been owned by -The Sound of Music_ and Marry Poppins star Julie Andrews as well.

Nicknamed "The Rubber House," this artist's retreat features amenities like a writer’s tower and a dance studio with mirrored walls and a ballet barre, its "convivial seclusion." promising to inspire and foster creativity.

For more prosaic activities, it's equipped with an industrial kitchen (Loring's partner was a chef) and a fireplace in the main bedroom, with massive floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible views all around.

Rent it for: $350/night

Ava Gardner & Artie Shaw's Home

Airbnb

The quaint Burbank, California home that actress Ava Gardner and musician Artie Shaw occupied in the mid-1940s can also be rented on Airbnb for a very modest fee. Built in 1938, the "peaceful" Rancho Equestrianit residence has something for everybody, boasting a four-stall horse stable as well as a library with over 1,000 books and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

Renovated in 2006 and 2011, the Streamline Moderne-style home impresses with curved white walls offsetting the hardwood floors. French doors open to the patio rose garden, with fruit trees and lavender completing the landscape. Bonus: a large, modern, eat-in kitchen.

Rent it for: $84/night

