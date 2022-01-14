Police Made 'Unintentional Mistakes' In Gabby Petito Vehicle Stop

A probe into the Utah Police Department's conduct during a vehicle stop of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito has found that the force made 'unintentional mistakes', AP reports.

The results of the independent report were released on Wednesday, and details the interaction between Laundrie, Petito and Moab police officers who were responding to a fight between the couple.

Gabby Petito was found dead after weeks of a massive missing person search. Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, later killed himself following suspicions that he was the culprit.

The footage on the officer's body cameras has made some question whether a different outcome could have been achieved if officers did not allow the couple to leave as long as they did not see each other for a day.