Xavier Woods Injured, Will Miss The Royal Rumble

New Day's Xavier Woods has suffered an injury. Unfortunately, this means he will likely miss the Royal Rumble scheduled for January 29th in St. Louis. The injury could even keep Woods out of action long enough to miss the Elimination Chamber PPV which reportedly will take place in February from Saudi Arabia.

The injury occurred on Smackdown while Woods and partner Kofi Kingston faced the Usos with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the line. Scroll down to reveal the nature of Woods' injury and how long he is expected to be out for.