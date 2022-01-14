How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

You should expect to spend a pretty penny if you're looking to meet the Levitating hitmaker in person at one of her concerts. Her VIP tickets go for a little over $2,500 and are reportedly among the priciest you'll come across.

By comparison, a VIP experience with Justin Bieber will only set you back half that amount, while other stars, such as Alicia Keys and Arnold Schwarzenegger, are selling Meet & Greet tickets for far less. The Terminator star is charging about $1,000 for a VIP introduction, whereas the "Fallin’" singer has priced hers at just over $850, The Sun is reporting.

Here's what you'd be paying for.