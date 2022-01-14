How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

Fans who've been dreaming of meeting Dua Lipa in person will be thrilled to know they can enjoy a coveted VIP experience with the pop star at one of the numerous concerts she has lined up from February through to September. The event dates for her upcoming Future Nostalgia Tour promoting her latest album have been set, with many of the tickets including VIP packages.
However, the British Sun notes that a one-on-one with the Grammy winner doesn't come cheap. In fact, Dua Lipa Meet & Greets are among the most expensive out there.
Details below.