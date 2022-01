The NFL is a quarterbacks' league now more than ever.

Obviously, they need a solid offensive line to give them time to operate, and they can only do so much if the defense can't contain anybody, but you get the point.

As it usually happens, the playoffs will feature nothing but the creme of the crop when it comes to gunslingers.

Then again, there are levels to everything, even greatness. That's why here, we're going to rank the five best QBs looking to lead their teams to the Super Bowl.