Breaking Down The NFL's Organizational Shake-Up And Head Coach Revolving Door

Sports
New York Giants | Instagram

Ernesto Cova

As it usually happens at the end of the NFL regular season, Black Monday was ruthless.

Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins), Joe Judge (New York Giants), Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings), Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears), David Culley (Houston Texans), and Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos) have joined Urban Meyer (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jon Gruden (Las Vegas Raiders) on the list of fired coaches, which wasn't much of a surprise for the most part.

But, what's going on around the deal? What's the deal with all that? Let's break it down.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Discussing Dwight Howard Trade With Rival Teams

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

'How I Met Your Father': What We Know About Hulu's Gender-Swapped Spin-off

California Mom Alleged To Have Killed All Three Of Her Children

Suspect of Burger King Murder Rants About Race War and Tells Crowd: 'F–k You!'

Who Deserves Another Chance?

But even though most of those teams struggled and that's why the coaches were fired, it's not like all of them should be banned and vanish into oblivion.

Brian Flores instantly became the best available coach in the league and is already drawing plenty of interest, while Mike Zimmer did a somewhat decent job in Minnesota.

Vic Fangio, on the other hand, struggled to get anything going offensively but he did fulfill his promise of putting together a top-notch defense in Denver.

Sports

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Dark Horse Destinations For Deshaun Watson

With Brian Flores out as Miami Dolphins' HC, will the team still make a run at Deshaun Watson? Let's take a look at another potential destinatinos.

By Ernesto Cova

Assistant Coaches On The Rise

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Brian_Daboll_Jan_2018.jpg

Besides those guys we mentioned, it seems like it's time some of the brightest assistant coaches either get their first chance or another opportunity to lead the way.

Brian Daboll, Eric Bieniemy, Kellen Moore, and Byron Leftwich have done an outstanding job as offensive coordinators and could instantly turn any of those teams around.

Tod Bowless, Josh McDaniels, and Dan Quinn already have experience as head coaches and it seems like it's only a matter of time before they get the call again.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Holmes & Draft Picks

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Raptors For Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby

The Lack Of Diversity Is A Huge Issue

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_Tomlin_2007.jpg

One of the main issues the league has yet to address is the lack of diversity among head coaches.

Recently, the players and some analysts have complained about the fact that Mike Tomlin is now the only black head coach in the NFL, even though the league consists of 65+% of black players.

We've already talked about some of the most prepared assistants to take a step forward and land a job, so hopefully, teams will address this issue in the offseason.

Which Opening Is The Most Attractive?

Shutterstock | 978674

All things considered, there's a reason why these teams struggled last season in the first place.

Then again, it seems like the Denver Broncos could be on to something and are ahead of schedule in comparison to the other teams.

The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, a true home-field advantage, and have put together a promising, up-and-coming offense that only needs a true QB to step up.

When it comes to the least attractive, the Houston Texans look lost and without a clear direction right now, while the New York Giants don't even have a GM.

Read Next

Must Read

How Much A VIP Experience With Dua Lipa Can Set You Back

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Named 'The French Bella Hadid'

Thylane Blondeau Showcases Acting Talent In Short Film

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.