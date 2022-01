Momoa and Bonet share two biological children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and third child, popular actress Zoë Kravitz, from Lisa’s previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. The couple met in 2004 but waited till 2017 to tie the knot in a secret marriage ceremony. Although they officially started dating in 2005, Lisa maintains they’ve been together since the day they met “eating Grits and Guinness” at an L. A. bar.

Speaking to Men’s Health magazine, Momoa complimented his ex-wife, saying, “…You meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess…”.