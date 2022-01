The answer is simple – Instagram users with one million followers make about $100,000 per post, 100,000 followers make $200, and 10,000 followers earn about $88 per sponsored post. However, the figure varies based on the account owner's actual influence and reach. The algorithm also considers engagements because of ghost followers, so sometimes a large following means nothing if the engagement isn't proportional.

Here's a list of the top earners on Instagram, from footballers to singers and actors, per Just Jared.