Since going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, former Virginia Cavaliers center Jay Huff has been finding a way into the NBA. Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Huff earned an opportunity to showcase his talent in the NBA after he received a two-way contract from the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, Huff failed to receive the playing time that he needed to show what he's got on the court.

Three months after signing him, the Lakers decided to waive Huff.