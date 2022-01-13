NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Gary Trent Jr. For Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Pick Swap

After successfully forming their own "Big Three" last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things aren't going as the Lakers expected since the start of the season. Their newest star acquisition, Russell Westbrook, is yet to live up to expectations and is noticeably struggling to make himself with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Aside from trying to get rid of Russell Westbrook, rumors are circulating that the Lakers are also eyeing to add quality players who would complement James and Davis on the court.