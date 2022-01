To make things more complicated for the Trail Blazers, they are currently playing without the explosive backcourt duo of Lillard and CJ McCollum. While McCollum, who was injured back in December, is already 100 percent healthy and soon set to return to the court, Lillard is expected to be on the sideline for a long period of time.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the All-Star point guard will undergo surgery to address his abdominal injury. After the surgery, Lillard will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.