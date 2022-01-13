NFL Wild Card Weekend: Picks And Predictions

Unsplash | Adrian Curiel

Ernesto Cova

The moment all football fans were waiting for is finally here.

The NFL playoffs have come and we'll have a Wild Card weekend for the ages.

Raiders, Bengals, Patriots, Bills, Eagles, Buccaneers, 49ers, Cowboys, Steelers, Chiefs, Cardinals, and Rams will look to join the Packers and Titans on the next stage of the road to the Super Bowl.

The playoffs are often unpredictable and tough for rookie bettors. That's why today, we're going to share our picks and predictions to try and make life easier for you guys. Buckle up.

Bye Bye Belichick

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Belichick_2019.jpg

The New England Patriots got the best of the Buffalo Bills in one of the toughest games of the season.

Mac Jones completed just two of three passes in that game and the Bills wasted plenty of chances to score.

Sean McDermott's squad got back at Bill Belichick in the rematch and we expect a similar outcome when they meet again for Wild Card weekend.

The Bills have the better offense and one of the toughest, most physical defenses in the league.

It was a nice run for the Patriots but they overachieved and aren't likely to cover the 4 points on this game.

Micah Parsons Dominates, Cowboys Lose Anyway

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons_Cowboys-WFT_DEC2021.jpg

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses against the pass but they struggle against the run, and that's not a good matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Elijah Mitchell is expected to be on the field and Deebo Samuel has proven to be as good as a running back as he is on the air.

We expect Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence to shut down Jimmy Garoppolo, but the same can't be said of the Niners' stout running game. Kyle Shanahan covers and wins.

Big Ben's Retirement Party

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Roethlisberger_(14909731014).jpg

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers got to live another day but their season isn't likely to go for much longer.

The Kansas City Chiefs already dominated them in the regular season and, even though they haven't exactly been great against the spread as of late, there are more than 12.5 points of difference between these teams.

The Steelers' offense is dead in the water and, while their defense will put a lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes, they just won't be able to move the chains and keep up with Andy Reid's team.

Cardinals Top Rams In A Shootout

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cardinals_QB_Kyler_Murray_winds_up.jpg

The Rams have one of the most overpowered teams in the league. However, Matthew Stafford's regression and Sean McVay's history in big games continue to be a bit of a concern.

The Cardinals know how to make life tough for them and have a decent offensive repertoire, even without DeAndre Hopkins.

We expect this game to go down to the wire, with Murray leading a comeback and Stafford throwing a season-ending pick.

The game total is set at 49.5 right now but we wouldn't be shocked if they top 40 points in the first half alone.

