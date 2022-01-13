Jenna Jameson Says Guillain-Barré Syndrome Caused Her Immobility

Worried fans contacted the mother of one via her Direct Message sending well wishes and asking about her condition. Jenna spoke to her fans via caption, saying, "Hey guys, first of all, thank you for all the love and support through my D.M.s. I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it." She then explained her condition, "The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon."
Addressing the rumors that she got the Covid-19 vaccine which caused her immobility, she added, "P.S. I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern."