Jenna Jameson Says Guillain-Barré Syndrome Caused Her Immobility

World
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jenna_Jameson_2008.jpg

chisom

Ex adult film actress Jenna Jameson explains the cause of her immobility to curious fans. Contrary to popular rumors, she's not bed-ridden because of the Covid-19 vaccine but a disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Here's everything we know about the unusual disease – The causes, the symptoms, and possible prevention.

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jenna_Jameson_2_2008.jpg

Guillain-Barré syndrome "is a neurological illness that involves the peripheral nerves in the body," says Dr. David Langer of Lenox Hill Hospital, according to The New York Post.

Jameson posted a video explaining to her fans that she's getting better thanks to the IVIG treatments. It's an autoimmune disease where your body's immune system turns on you causing weakness, and paralysis in severe cases.

Keep scrolling for the video.

What Causes Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jenna_Jameson_2014.jpg

This disease doesn't have a specific trigger as it varies from bacterial to viral infection. According to People, the Center for Disease Control admitted that "in extremely rare cases, Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur after a vaccination." However, there was insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between the two as non-vaccination is riskier.

Because the 47-year-old actress was vocally anti-vaccination, many fans speculated she took the vaccine, which led to her temporary paralysis. She, however, addressed the rumors on her Instagram. Keep scrolling to read the disclaimer.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Shutterstock | 72594

The symptoms are often progressive, starting mildly from slight discomforts to irritability and body pains. When they escalate, it can lead to immobility (temporary paralysis) like in Jameson's case or even breathing difficulty. There's no known prevention method for now.

Jameson 's boyfriend, Bitton, updated her fans on her condition, explaining that she had an "infusion of antibodies," although she was still immobile. He said, "her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom. I would pick her up and carry her to bed."

It's Not A Jab

Shutterstock | 842284

Worried fans contacted the mother of one via her Direct Message sending well wishes and asking about her condition. Jenna spoke to her fans via caption, saying, "Hey guys, first of all, thank you for all the love and support through my D.M.s. I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it." She then explained her condition, "The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon."

Addressing the rumors that she got the Covid-19 vaccine which caused her immobility, she added, "P.S. I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern."

