When Kramer finalized her divorce from her husband of six years Mike Caussin, she left the marriage with two children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3. “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds, and honestly, who does? Every day I continue to heal, and I know there is still lots of work to do,” she wrote in her heartfelt caption.

She concluded by saying, “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength, and empathy along the way.” Then, she tagged her new beau, who is a hunk of a man by the way!