Tom Holland And The Oscars: A Hosting Pair We Need!

Movies
Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

Be careful what you wish for because it just might come true. If you have any doubts, ask Tom Holland, who expressed his desire to host the 2022 Oscars a few weeks ago, and now it's looking like a reality. If the rumors are true, there's really nothing Holland can't do!

He's proved himself a singer, dancer, and superhero in the span of a short but impactful career. Now, he wants to add "hosting" as another feather in his cap, and we support the decision. The reason is so obvious because Holland would bring something fresh other than another "white middle-aged man" to the Oscars' stage.

The Latest

Murdaugh Murders Update: Evidence Ties Alex Murdaugh To Crime

Jana Kramer Is Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Ian Schinelli

Jenna Jameson Says Guillain-Barré Syndrome Caused Her Immobility

Simon Cowell Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend Lauren Silverman

'Black-ish' Last Season Guests Include Simone Biles And Magic Johnson

Ending The Three Year-No Host Run

Shutterstock | 3869297

Since the controversial announcement of Kevin Hart as the 2019 Oscars host, the prestigious movie awards night hasn't had a host. Before then, Talk Show host Jimmy Kimmel anchored the event back-to-back from 2017 to 2018. In 2013, comedian Seth McFarlane wowed the audience with his dark humor. Since his Lip Sync Battle performance, we know Holland can fill McFarlane's shoes in the dancing department. There are rumors that the years without a host negatively affected the Oscars' ratings, as it dropped by almost 50% between 2020 and 2021. Whereas 23.64 million viewers tuned in 2020, only 10.4 million watched last year.

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

A Career-Defining Moment

"Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I'm just too busy right now. I don't have the time." Although Holland's initial reaction to hosting the Oscars was indifferent because of the anticipated rehearsal stress and his multiple current engagements, the British actor wasted no time retracting his previous statement. "I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said…. Of course, I would host the fing Oscars! I just went to the bathroom, and I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I was like, What kind of fing idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?"

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Kaley Cuoco Keeps Her Body Toned With This Workout Routine

A Win-Win For The Oscars

Shutterstock | 2914948

While it's still a rumor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars reached out to the actor after he expressed interest in taking the stage as a host this year. Here's why Tom Holland hosting the 2022 Oscars isn't a bad idea.

The Spiderman: No Way Home actor is hot in the industry now, considering the opening week for the Marvel movie recorded 3 million viewers. Also, Tom might come as a package deal with fellow co-star and girlfriend Zendaya. He said, "By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better." Although having the dynamic duo host is a long stretch, it doesn't hurt to dream.

Why It May Not Work

Shutterstock | 673594

Considering the situation of the worldwide pandemic, it's unlikely that the Oscars slated for March 27 would be an open event. The Covid-19 Omicron and Delta variants are causing a frenzy in the entertainment industry as everyone is trying to stay safe despite vaccinations. That being said, there's a chance the Oscars may follow in Emmy's footsteps and host a private event, or even a virtual one. In that case, there would be no need for a host or co-host.

Read Next

Must Read

Melissa Gorga Sunbathes In Bikini To Welcome 2022

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Damari Perry Death Ruled A Homicide, Mother and Siblings Charged

Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice on Instagram After Release of 'RHONJ' Trailer

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.