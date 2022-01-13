Tom Holland And The Oscars: A Hosting Pair We Need!

Be careful what you wish for because it just might come true. If you have any doubts, ask Tom Holland, who expressed his desire to host the 2022 Oscars a few weeks ago, and now it's looking like a reality. If the rumors are true, there's really nothing Holland can't do!

He's proved himself a singer, dancer, and superhero in the span of a short but impactful career. Now, he wants to add "hosting" as another feather in his cap, and we support the decision. The reason is so obvious because Holland would bring something fresh other than another "white middle-aged man" to the Oscars' stage.