Black-ish viewers were already treated to a Michelle Obama cameo on season eight. But, as a new report has confirmed, she wasn't the only big-named celebrity to visit the set of the ABC series for its final season. In fact, she was one of many.

On January 11, PEOPLE confirmed that the long-running and highly favored sitcom released a list of guest stars on Tuesday.

On the list were several famous faces, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and famed NBA pro Magic Johnson.