Are you familiar with the popular saying, New Year, New Me? If yes, pat yourself on the back, and if no, take a hint from Demi Lovato. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter gave the phrase life with their recent actions since the New Year began.

First, they shocked fans when they cleared their 200 million-plus followers Instagram feed of all pictures except one. Now, they shared a new look spotting a piercing and fascinating spider head tattoo with fans as part of their ever-evolving life.