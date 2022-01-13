The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reboot Looks A Lot Different Than The Original

It's officially here: The first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Peacock's Bel Air.

Earlier this week on his Instagram page, Will Smith, the star of the original series and creator of the spinoff, gave his fans and followers their first look at the upcoming series.

"Here it is!! Our first trailer for 'Bel-Air,' almost 3 years after [Cooper Films] uploaded his self made trailer on YouTube! Premieres Super Bowl Sunday on [Peacock]," he wrote in the caption of his post.